Cristiano Ronaldo has put his house at Donald Trump's tower in the United States up for sale after six years of buying it

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is selling the apartment due to attacks gotten from football fans around the world

Ronaldo is currently with his Portuguese teammate as they are participating in the EURO 2020 championship

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is now reportedly on the verge of selling his gigantic Trump tower's apartment in the United States after being linked with the former US President.

The Juventus forward is said to be ready to sell the house for $7.75million even though the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is reported to have bought it $18.5million six years ago.

According to the report on UK Sun and Buzzfeed, fans have been slamming Cristiano Ronaldo for having something to do with Donald Trump and the footballer does not want him name to continue being dragged.

Report added that a petition was launched by aggrieved fans who are not happy seeing Cristiano Ronaldo as a high-profiled celebrity doing something with Trump.

The house is said to be a three-bedroom and has amazing facilities that are good for a player like Cristiano Ronaldo who also has mansions in Italy, England, Spain, and Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo however first put the house up for sale two years ago, but due to the global economic meltdown, the footballer was unable to get a buyer for the property.

The disturbances COVID-19 also brought in 2020 were also said to have affected selling the house before Cristiano Ronaldo now decided to drop the price.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with the Portuguese national team and was in action when his nation played against Hungary on Tuesday, June 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal at EURO 2020. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

