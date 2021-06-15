Hungary vs Portugal: Ronaldo Smashes Records, Now Has 11 Goals In Euro and Is Portugal's Top Scorer
- Hungary vs Portugal ended in victory for the reigning European champions and Cristiano Ronaldo is winning at life at the moment after breaking two records at the same time
- He has scored the most goals, 11, in UEFA Euro competitions and he is the all-time highest goal scorer for Portugal with 106 goals
- Ronaldo also happens to be the first player to appear in five Euro final tournaments and the first player to score at five consecutive Euro tournaments
Cristiano Ronaldo is a force of nature who has smashed a number of football records. He recently broke two records, with 11 goals in the UEFA Euro competitions and by becoming Portugals all-time highest scorer with 106 goals.
Ronaldo scored two goals in the match against Hungary in Budapest and in doing so broke two records simultaneously according to The Independent.
That is not all that he has done. Ronaldo is also the only player to appear at five Euro tournaments and the first player to ever score at five consecutive euro tournaments.
Hungary vs Portugal
Portugal defeated a stubborn Hungary 3-0 in Budapest. Two of the goals scored against Hungary came from Ronaldo's golden boot according to the Mirror.
What Ronaldo said going into the competition
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo assured Portugal fans that he will approach Euro 2020 with the same motivation which he played in the 2004 edition.
The 36-year-old is heading to his fifth continental championship with his national team and will hope to help them defend the title they won five years ago successfully this summer.
Ronaldo was 19 when he made his debut in the competition and 17 years later, he is stronger than ever and will be one of the stars to watch out for in the one-month football events.
"I'm as motivated, or more, than I was back in 2004. The Portuguese fans can expect the same as always, a team with motivation and ambition. We'll have a positive mentality that things will go well. The team and all Portuguese fans must believe things will go well.
"The captain is good. I've been working well alongside my teammates and the coaching staff. We're focused on working well.
"I hope things go as well as possible, now that the preparation work is done. We just need to fine-tune a few things. Now the ball just needs to start rolling. We want Portugal to start well, with a win against Hungary," Ronaldo said.
