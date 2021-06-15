Ahmed Musa had to run for safety following fans invasion into the pitch during Kano Pillars vs Akwa United game

The Kano-based NPFL side scored a goal in the 85th minute but it was ruled out for offside by the referee

This then infuriated the supporters who stormed the pitch hoping to pounce on the officials while the players ran for their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has expressed displeasure over the ugly incident that took place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna last weekend.

Kano Pillars hosted Akwa United in a game between the two top teams on the Nigeria Professional Football League log.

But the fans of the home team stormed the pitch in anger with the aim of beating the match officials who disallowed their goal in the 85th minute and turned the proceedings into chaos.

Ahmed Musa in action for the Super Eagles against Tunisia at the 2019 AFCON championship. Photo : Ulrik Pedersen / Icon Sport

Source: Getty Images

This however made Musa and other players run for their dear lives while the angry fans were displaying their disappointment in the ravaging supporters. The former Premier League star said on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

What Musa said:

"It is disheartening to write this but unfortunately, it has to be said. In a bid to be patriotic or represent our home country, some of us decided to play for the league with pleasure.

"In as much as I commend officials who handle games in the leagues across Nigeria, it is imperative to add that a lot still needs to be done to keep our football growing to the heights it deserves."

The former Leicester City winger added that there are several other players who want to come back home and play for an NPFL club but these events might make them change their minds.

Ahmed Musa added

"Despite what I have seen, I am encouraged to believe that this is achievable if we put our minds to it. There are a lot of players like me who want to come back home and play in the league and I am sure they are watching as everything unfolds with rapt attention.

All I, and by extension other players want to do is play football and contribute our quota to the growth of the sport at home. If this is to be achieved, then the needful has to be done

On breaking COVID-19 ruled, Musa stated that:

"To the fans, I want to implore you to obey the law at all times especially in these dire times we are occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is my wish to play in front of the fans but we have to play within the laws that are set by the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company."

Shehu Abdullahi visits Kano Pillars camp

Legit.ng earlier reported that Greece-based Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, was a surprise guest at the Sani Abacha Stadium as Kano Pillars edged Nasarawa United 1-0 to maintain their leadership on the NPFL log.

Auwalu Ali Malam's 25th-minute effort was all the Sai Masu Gida needed to claim maximum points on home turf at the end of the matchday 23 encounter.

The right-back who can also play as a defensive midfielder however took time out to pose for pictures with his former teammates including national team captain, Ahmed Musa.

Source: Legit