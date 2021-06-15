Dean Henderson is the second Man United player to withdraw from England squad for Euro 2020 this summer

The goalkeeper joins Mason Greenwood on the sidelines while they watch their teammates enjoy full-time action in the tournament

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale has been called up to replace the Man United shot-stopper for the remainder of the competition

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will no longer be available for England for the remainder of the Euro 2020 Championship.

The 24-year-old who displaced David De Gea from his number one position towards the end of last league season was said to have withdrawn from the Three Lions squad over a hip injury.

Gareth Southgate has now called up Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement for the Red Devils star.

He becomes the second United player after Mason Greenwood to leave England squad over injury concerns, leaving the manager to start looking for a replacement afterwards.

The English FA according to The Guardian and Goal confirms the shot-stopper has issues in his hip and that will hinder his participation in training, hence, the need to allow him to leave.

Henderson has now returned to Old Trafford where he is expected to be re-assessed and be given adequate treatment before the start of the 2021-22 season.

What UEFA guidelines say about injured goalkeepers during tournaments

UEFA rule book says a goalkeeper can be replaced on medical grounds at any stage of a competition and that is why England have been allowed to invite Ramsdale who was in the provisional squad.

Meanwhile, Henderson was an unused substitute in England’s 1-0 triumph over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener - a match won by Raheem Sterling's lone effort. The Three Lions are now second on Group D table with three points - the same as the table-toppers Czech Republic.

