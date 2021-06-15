A young man, Habeeb Babatunde Sanni, who graduated from Crescent University has said he hopes to contribute to his nation

The man said he would come back after his master's degree to solve issues like road traffic in Nigeria

According to Habeeb, he plans to use some of the knowledge gathered in the foreign country to fix issues back home

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A 27-year old Crescent University graduate, Habeeb Babatunde Sanni, has vowed to return to Nigeria in a bid to contribute to the development of the country.

Habeeb recently gained admission into Centennial College in Canada for a master’s degree in global business management.

The young man finished his first degree from Crescent University.

Source: Original

He made this known exclusively to Legit.ng reporter Adeoye Adewunmi via a Whatsapp chat on Monday morning, June 14. The Crescent University Graduate said he would definitely come back to Nigeria to add value to the knowledge garnered in Canada.

The young man wants to solve traffic

He explained that he is currently working on an online platform to help solve traffic and transportation problems in Lagos state as the situation has become hydra-headed and efforts to bring it to an end are proving abortive.

Sanni added that the plastic bottle recycling project is also on the bucket list to solve issues around pollution and environmental challenges in the state.

He said:

“I will most definitely come to Nigeria to add value with the knowledge garnered in Canada. I'm already working on an online app which will seek to solve traffic and transportation problem in Lagos.

“Also working on a plastic bottle recycle project to help solve issues around pollution and our environmental challenges in Lagos."

Canada is way different from Nigeria

Sanni, however, noted that lectures over there are different from that of Nigeria as there is more rigour in the Canadian educational system.

The young man explained that there is always an activity for engagement even as there are quizzes and other activities in the class.

He explained:

“Sure it has been different. There is more rigour in the Canadian education system. You always have an activity that will engage you unlike Nigeria where I can only get to do test and exams only. Here, you have a quiz or some other activity in every class. It has been good all the way.

“Lectures have been wired as we have to study online. Well, I'm really coping and acclimatising well with the situation."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another Nigerian gained admission abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Chigozie Udeogu, took to social media to celebrate his new feat of getting everything he has always wanted.

Writing about it, Chigozie revealed that he has been trying to achieve them for the past six years.

On Saturday, April 3, the Nigerian man stated that he got admission, scholarship, and visa. He added "their fadaaa!" to his tweet to show he overcame his challenges.

Source: Legit.ng