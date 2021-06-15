Love is truly beautiful and it is no respecter of age, colour or size. People find life partners in different situations or circumstances.

We however live in a society where people are judged for choices they think works for them and celebrities, regardless of how loved they are, are not free from judgement.

Some Nigerian female stars go through constant trolling because of the ages of the men they have chosen to do life with or even how they are loved.

Legit.ng has put together a list of female celebrities who have been dragged for making unusual choices on love.

These women are happy with the choices they made regardless Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@regina.daniels/@ucheogbodo/@tiannahsplaceempire

Source: Instagram

1. Regina Daniels

The movie star is perhaps the most trolled female celebrity in this case. From the moment she announced her engagement to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko who is way older, she has been harshly criticised.

Ned has other wives, kids and Regina who also has a baby for him is happily living her life.

2. Toyin Abraham

Many believed that after the drama with her ex-lover, Seun Egbegbe who was a filmmaker, she would not dare go after anyone in Nollywood again.

Toyin was once married to a colleague, Adeniyi Johnson, and some people were of the opinion that her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi is below her class.

Regardless of everything, the actress keeps flaunting the father of her son.

3. Uche Ogbodo

The Nollywood actress kept the father of her child who has just arrived a secret for a long time, and as soon as his identity got revealed she was dragged mercilessly on social media for dating a man who looks like a 'teenager'.

She reacted on time, saying she never found happiness with the older men she dated and her baby daddy who is younger fills all the voids in her life.

4. Toyin Lawani

The celebrity stylist got married recently and from the moment she revealed her husband to be, a singer, she became an object of daily talks on social media.

She has however refused to listen to anyone as she proudly flaunted her partner and almost broke the internet with their unique prewedding photos and all-black-themed wedding.

There are also reports that the celebrity designer snatched another woman's husband.

5. Lizzy Anjorin

The entrepreneur had quite a hard time refuting claims that her husband already had several wives before tying the knot with her.

She was also tagged a husband snatcher even though she revealed that she knew about all his activities for fourteen years before they tied the knot.

6. Anita Joseph

The actress revealed that as at the time they got married a lot of people said her husband, who is a master of ceremonies, was not her type.

For every time the curvy woman shares an intimate moment with her man on social media, there are people waiting to drag her over how her husband fawns over her.

7. Rita Daniels

Regina Daniels' mum who is also an actress, Rita, was recently under fire on social media for allegedly tying the knot with a younger man.

Photos made rounds on social media and even though she has not confirmed the news, many dragged her for giving her daughter out to a grandfather while she chose a young man.

