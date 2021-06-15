Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Omashola has taken to social media with a story of how he saved himself from two robbers

According to the reality star, they stopped him as he was approaching his car and he had no choice but to save himself

It was after punching one of them that Omashola realised it was a stupid move because the other guy carried a gun

Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Omashola sparked reactions from fans after he revealed that he singlehandedly faced two robbers recently.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Pepper Dem ex-housemate narrated how he took on one of them and realised that the move was a stupid one because a gun was involved.

Omashola said he saved himself from two robbers Photo credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

Omashola saves himself

Dropping full details, the reality star said he was heading towards his car when two guys stopped and attempted to rob him.

He noted that he knew nobody would save him, so he had to save himself and immediately swung into action, punching one of them in the face.

As of the time of the post, the ex-housemate said he reprimanded himself for that action because one of those guys carried a gun.

Omashola who said he would never pull such a stunt again messed up his hands and crashed his phone beyond repair in the fight he tagged stupid.

He wrote:

"Weeks back I was about to enter my car and head home when 2 guys stopped me and tried to rob me. I told myself to save yourself because I can’t save you. So I punched one of the guys in the face and the rest was history. Today I said to myself “Nigga you stupid” one of those guys was carrying a gun and I was not even thinking. I fuc*ked up my hands, and my phone crashed beyond repair from the stupid fight."

Check out the post below:

Fans sympathise with Omashola

Official_gretty:

"What a pity, sorry dear."

Soft_steph_30:

"Sorry about that sholzy."

Gouldthora:

"A mobile is an object. Thank God you are alright. Are you still in South Africa? Look after yourself get a body guard. News travels fast."

Omenasassy_:

"Thank God for life."

Jloy_morr:

"So sorry bro, but thank God you're safe."

Omashola features in movie

Omashola appears to be the latest TV star to have ventured into Nollywood.

The Pepper Dem ex-housemate took to Twitter to announce that he had featured in a movie that appeared to be of the epic genre of Nollywood films, titled The Amanta Twins.

Omashola in his post expressed excitement about being on the cover of the movie poster. He recounted when he was younger and used to look out for movie posters to determine what movie to buy.

Source: Legit Newspaper