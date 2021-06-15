Champions League winner Asisat Oshoala hails Super Falcons teammates following their stalemate against Portugal

The Barcelona star was filmed motivating the ladies after showing off their mental strength in the 3-3 draw

Super Falcons will face host country US A in their final game of the tournament on Thursday, June 17

Asisat Oshoala is proud of the Super Falcons' stars after fighting back twice to play a 3-3 draw with Portugal women's team at the ongoing four nations tourney in the United States.

Rasheedat Ajibade's late goal ensured coach Randy Waldrum's ladies avoided their second straight defeat having lost their opening game to Jamaica by a lone goal.

The Atletico Madrid star scored in the stoppage time to hand the Nigerian team their first point in the competition after coming back twice in the encounter.

Portugal Ladies got the game started on a bright note after going two goals up in the first 33 minutes of the encounter at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Sunday, June 13.

They grabbed their first through an own goal in the 22nd minute and 11 minutes later, Carole Costa doubled her side's lead with a well-placed free-kick.

Michelle Alozie managed to reduce Nigeria's deficit before halftime but Telma Encarnacao's goal in the early minutes of the second half further solidifies Portugal's lead.

However, the first African women footballer to win the UEFA women's Champions League was grateful to all the players, saying she saw their sacrifices.

Super Falcons comeback to play 3-3 draw against Portugal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons came back from 2-0 down to draw with Portugal by 3-3 in their tour of the United States, Brila, NFF.

The Nigeria side had earlier lost by 1-0 to Jamaica in the first game but bounced back to avoid another defeat against the Portuguese.

The Randy Waldrum's ladies produced a better performance than the loss to the Reggae girls and they showed mental strength in their come-back win.

