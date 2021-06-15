Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand urges Christian Eriksen to prioritise his health over football after cardiac arrest incident

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash against Finland over the weekend

Ferdinand echoing Sports cardiologist Sanjay Sharma's claims insisting football bodies must be careful in their decision to let Eriksen return to the pitch

Rio Ferdinand has advised Christian Eriksen to end his football career after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, June 12, while playing for Denmark.

Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half of the Euro 2020 fixture played in Copenhagen and needed CPR to resuscitate him before he was rushed to hospital.

Denmark FA has since revealed the midfielder is in a stable condition and has been chatting up his teammates from his hospital bed.

Christian Eriksen during one of his games for Italian League champions Inter Milan last term. Photo by Andrea Staccioli.

On his part, Eriksen has already broken silence on his state, taking to social media to give fans an update on his condition.

The 29-year-old cut a cheerful face as he shared a photo of himself in hospital, revealing he is feeling better.

However, despite recording significant improvement since the Saturday ordeal, Rio is of the opinion the Inter Milan midfielder should call it quits on his football career.

The Man United legend urged the former Tottenham star to focus on his family, and not his football career as he works his way towards full recovery. He said on his Vibe With Five YouTube show.

Here's what Ferdinand said about the Inter Milan midfielder

"I don’t think he plays again, I’ve got to be honest. If I’m him I’m not thinking about that probably, I’d just want to be healthy for the sake of my family really."

The Englishman went on to reveal he got emotional and was horrified at the scene of the former Premier League star collapsing.

A doctor speaks on the future of Eriksen's football career

