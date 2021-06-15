Christian Eriksen may have been ruled out of Euro 2020 after escaping untimely death in their Euro 2020 opener against Finland over the weekend

The Inter Milan star collapsed while in action for the Danish national team but quick intervention by the medics revived him

Eriksen is now urging his colleagues to play for all Denmark ahead of their next game against Belgium later this week

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen wants his national team colleagues to shine for Denmark in their remaining Euro 2020 Group B games.

The 29-year-old midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland on June 12, hence, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition.

There are also insinuations that the former Tottenham Hotspur star will not be able to play football professionally after narrowly escaping death, thanks to his captain Simon Kjær who performed a CPR procedure on him immediately after the player collapsed.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Eriksen was rushed to the hospital after regaining consciousness on the pitch and he has also confirmed he is getting better but must undergo a series of more tests as reported by Sport Bible and Goal. He said:

Christian Eriksen in action for Denmark against Finland before the ugly incident that forced him out of Euro 2020. Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport.

Source: Getty Images

Christian Eriksen tells teammate to play for all Denmark on his sickbed

"Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greeting and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark, best Christian."

The football world stood at a standstill when the midfielder went down on the pitch with many of his teammates already crying but the light came at the end of the tunnel when he regained consciousness.

They will however hope they can return to winning ways when they face Belgium in their second group game on Thursday, June 17.

Christian Eriksen's first statement after the unfortunate incident over the weekend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Christian Eriksen has released his first statement since suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, June 12, during the Euro 2020.

Eriksen sent the football world into a panic when he collapsed while in action for Denmark during their opener against Finland.

The incident nearly saw the clash called off before Denmark players decided to continue playing as they went on to lose by a solitary goal.

Source: Legit.ng