Kelechi Iheanacho impressed at the just concluded season in Europe scoring a total of 19 goals in all competitions

The Nigerian international who won the FA Cup with the Foxes finished the season with 12 goals in the Premier League

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that prosecuted both friendlies against Cameroon but was spotted back home gifting Nedu a shirt

Popular Nigerian entertainer Chinedu Ani Emmanuel famously known as ‘Nedu’ has received a Leicester City jersey of Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho who is in the country on vacation as cited on Instagram.

Iheanacho was outstanding for the Foxes at the just concluded season going on to winning he prestigious FA Cup over rivals Chelsea.

The Nigerian international scored a total of 19 goals in all competitions at the last campaign with 12 of them coming in the Premier League.

Iheanacho was named as the best Premier League player for the month of March thanks to his superb performances for Leicester City in all competitions.

The Super Eagles star was in superb form for Leicester City in March beat the likes of Harry Kane, Luke Shaw, Riyad Mahrez to win the prestigious award.

He scored five goals for Leicester City in that month making helping his side to a top four push before they slipped to fifth position on the final day.

And with the season concluded, the 24-year-old returns home for vacation and was spotted on social media gifting popular OAP his Leicester Shirt after the entertainer mimicked his celebration style.

On receiving the shirt, Nedu said as cited on Instagram:

"Thank you! Thank you! For this signing you have signed me, I will give goals. I promise you 50 goals, Ballon d’Or; I will give it to you."

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho presence in the Super Eagles camp is never a dull moment as the Leicester City striker was earlier spotted leading the team in an Igbo song.

The team were on their way to training when Iheanacho took it upon himself to do a rendition in Igbo language as other players followed.

And the former Man City striker showed his level of knowledge in leading a male choir using his hands to orchestrate will players with bass and husky voices followed his lead.

