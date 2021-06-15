Patrik Schick scored a stunning goal against Scotland in Czech Republic's opening group game against Scotland

The 25-year-old pulled a fantastic long range effort at Hampden Park to score a contender for goal of Euro 2020

The Bayer Leverkusen striker scored two goals to give the Eastern European nation a god start in to the competition

Patrik Schick scored a sensational goal he will never forget for the rest of his life during Czech Republic's 2-0 win over Scotland, Sport Bible, Marca.

The Czech's were hosted at Hampden Park by the Scots and it will be a day to remember in the history of the Euros.

Schick caught Scotland's keeper David Marshall off his line as he shot from the half way line as the ball went into the back of the net.

Patrik Schick has written his name in the history books of the Euros competitions. Photo by Steve Bardens

Source: Getty Images

The Bayer Leverkusen striker's instincts was top notch after Jack Hendry's long range effort came off West Ham's Tomas Soucek and Schick did not think twice before unleashing a screamer.

Goalkeeper Marshall was scampering back to his goal line in an attempt to make a save but he was already beaten.

Schick was once rejected by Juventus before signing for Roma in 2017 and after three seasons at the Stadio Olympico he moved to RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old who scored 13 goals for Leverkusen last season has now scored the most important strike of his career.

The goal is a strong contender for Goal of the Tournament and the best ever scored in the history of the European championships.

