N’Golo Kante remains one of the most humble football players ever according to his present and past teammates

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has lavished praises on the Frenchman for his level of humility while narrating an incident

Fabregas stated that despite that the former Leicester City man was involved in a car crash, he still posed for pictures with fans

Former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is one of the most selfless footballers ever seen, according to former teammate Cesc Fabregas who narrated one of their moments.

It was gathered that Kante once took his time to pose for photographs with football fans despite being involved in a car crash that left his beloved mini cooper damaged.

Despite his over £100,000 weekly wages at the Stamford Bridge club, Kante is famous for driving his £20,000 cooper to training, but he had a crash in January 2018.

One of the wing mirrors was damaged as well as a wheel arch, but the Frenchman was unharmed and even had time to talk to fans when they discovered he was the driver.

Fabregas narrated how it went down on that day ahead of their League Cup semifinal clash with Arsenal.

He told Telegraph via Daily Mail:

“Everybody knows he is a really good human being.

“One day, we met in the morning, we were playing at night, and everyone was "where's N'Golo, where's N'Golo, we're starting the meeting" and normally he was always on time.

“Eventually, he arrived and everyone started clapping and Antonio [Rudiger] said "what's happened?"

“And he was telling us that he's had a car crash and some people couldn't believe it was him and they were taking pictures and he wanted to be polite.

“His car was all damaged and the wing mirror had to be taped back on, but he still stopped for photographs, even though it made him late!”

However, Kante has maintained that his ‘nice guy’ image is always overblown, claiming that there are other nice guys in football apart from him.

According to the French World Cup winner, there are other players who are nice - as he further stated that his own status is not peculiar.

The footballer has been widely considered as the nicest chap in football, with the 30-year-old refusing to let his image rights be paid to an offshore tax haven, instead telling Chelsea he just wants a 'normal salary'.

