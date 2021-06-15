Erling Haaland finished last season scoring 41 goals in all competition which has attracted several top European clubs

The Norwegian striker is being trailed by Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona as well as Manchester City

After citing the striker with their player, City fans are already speculating that ‘agent Mahrez’ is working on Haaland’s transfer

Fans of Premier League club Manchester City are already excited having seen their star Riyad Mahrez in a party mood with Borussia Dortmund’s sensation Erling Haaland, SPORTbible reports.

Haaland is currently the most sought-after striker across Europe after the 20-year-old finished last season scoring 41 goals in 41 matches.

With Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid as well as Manchester United on the trail of the striker, Manchester City fans believe they have an edge to land the phenom this summer.

Erling Haaland on the radar of Man City. Photo: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

City fans believe they are already leading the race for the exciting forward after citing a footage showing Haaland and Mahrez partying.

One tweeted:

"Agent Mahrez is hard at work love to see it."

A second wrote:

"Agentttttt Mahrezzzzzzz."

A third added:

"Agent Mahrez doing his thing. Don't be surprised when ye hear owl fabrizio with the here we go on Haaland to city."

Another commented:

"Agent Mahrez might actually bring him to the Etihad."

The transfer pursuit comes after the Norwegian international scored a staggering 41 goals in all competitions last season.

Also, Borussia Haaland has become a major priority for Premier League club Chelsea as manager Thomas Tuchel is set to bolster his squad.

It is no longer a hidden secret that the Blues are desperately interested in the sensation this summer as they are already making underground moves.

Following their Champions League glory on May 29, head coach Tuchel is prepared to improve his attack in their bid to challenge for titles next season.

Football London are reporting that the manager is already on the trail of three players, but Haaland is his main focus.

Although Chelsea will have to pay around £150million to stand any chance of luring Haaland to Stamford Bridge, it was reported earlier this week that the Leeds-born goal-getter is 'interested' in making the move to west London, handing Tuchel a massive boost in his hopes of strengthening his forward line with his signature.

However, Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina began their quest for glory in the 2021 Copa America competition following a 1-1 draw with Chile, but Lionel Messi stole the headlines once again, Mirror reports.

The Argentine captain scored a beauty from a free-kick in their underwhelming draw to have a staggered start into the competition.

And just before kick-off of the encounter, a brilliant tribute was paid to late legend Diego Maradona who passed away on November 25, 2020.

Source: Legit.ng