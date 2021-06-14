Mikel Obi has showered encomiums on the governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello saying he will support the politician on his next move

The former Super Eagles captain paid a courtesy call on the APC chieftain saying he is honoured to have finally met him

Yahaya Bello has shown interest in running for the position of the president and Mikel says he will support in whatever way he can

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Super Eagles captain Yahaya Bello paid a courtesy call on the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello saying he is ready to help the politician achieve his ambition.

The governor told Channels TV on Friday, May 14, that all Nigerians, including the youths and women, are asking him to run for president.

He has declared that he is considering the possibility of heeding calls on him to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mikel Obi pays courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya Bello. Photo: Ahmed Awaad

Source: Getty Images

The Nation reports that Bello stated this during a chat with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office in the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 3.

And now Mikel, while visiting the governor, said he is ready to support him in whatever future political ambition he wants to go into.

He said via Complete Sports:

“It is an honour for me to finally meet his Excellency personally after all the good things I have heard and read about him from not just the people of Kogi State but from Nigerians,” Mikel said.

“My main aim is to come here to show my appreciation and to thank him for all the things he has been doing for the people and also to support him in whatever future political positions he wants to go into.

“I would like to be there to support him, to be there by his side through this journey for him to achieve whatever he wants, which is for the betterment of Nigeria.”

“What better person to lead the youths than him because he has been doing all these good works, and that is why I am here to see whatever way I can come in.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI), a coalition of northern groups, has declared that the north is currently considering certain southern politicians that would receive their support in the 2023 general elections.

The Punch reports that the coalition said a majority of northerners are committed to the idea of rotating the presidency between the north and south.

The group made this known in Abuja on Thursday, June 3, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Muhammed Mubarak, and the secretary, Aminu Muhammed, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng