Jose Mourinho was thrown off balance after watching former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch

The Danish midfielder was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland

Mou said he broke down following the midfielder's ordeal and even prayed for him as he was rushed to hospital

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he was scared watching Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch while in action for Denmark on Saturday, June 12.

The Inter Milan midfielder plunged the football fraternity into confusion when he suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's opening fixture against Finland.

He required CPR to regain his consciousness as fans and players held their breath as they awaited further news about the player's state.

Mourinho, who coached the Danish star for two months at Tottenham Hotspur has revealed his reaction to the incident.

Jose Mourinho divulged he was reduced to tears as he prayed for his former player's safety. Photo by Owen Humphreys.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese tactician divulged he was reduced to tears as he prayed for his former player's safety as reported by Talk Sport.

What Jose Mourinho said after watching Eriksen collapse on the field

"I prayed yesterday, I cried yesterday, but how many millions did it around the world? I believe many because football can bring people together.

"Today I cannot stop thinking about what happened yesterday. I think it’s a day to celebrate, not to be sad.

"Hopefully, football went in a direction where the organisation, the protocols the level of the doctors and the specialists, and I also believe God was looking at football at that moment."

Christian Eriksen speaks after suffering cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen has released his first statement since suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, June 12, during the Euro 2020.

Eriksen sent the football world into a panic when he collapsed while in action for Denmark during their opener against Finland.

The incident nearly saw the clash called off before Denmark players decided to continue playing as they went on to lose by a solitary goal.

