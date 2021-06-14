Chelsea are in desperate need of a new right wing-back and have identified Achraf Hakimi for the role

Hakimi had a stellar campaign with Inter, helping them win the Scudetto during the 2020/21 campaign under Antonio Conte

The Blues are looking to use some of their fringe players as part of the deal to land the Moroccan footballer

Chelsea have reportedly proposed to offer Inter Milan three more players in a sustained effort to sign Achraf Hakimi this summer.

The Blues are understood to be in the market for a new right wing-back and have placed Hakimi top on their wish-list.

Metro UK reports the west Londoners are believed to have previously offered Inter £51.5million plus a choice of either Emerson Palmieri or Andreas Christensen to seal the deal.

However, in a bid to further sweeten the deal, Chelsea are said to be willing to offer the Italian giants more players

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Stamford Bridge dwellers have identified three players to tempt Inter with.

The publication noted Davide Zappacosta, Tammy Abraham and Mateo Kovacic could be part of the stunning transfer offer.

Kovacic, who previously turned out for Inter is a surprise inclusion in the list given the crucial role he played under Thomas Tuchel last season.

Zappacosta, meanwhile, is deemed surplus to requirements having played a minimal role in Chelsea's successful 2020/21 campaign.

Abraham, on the other hand, has dropped down the pecking order significantly, with Tuchel preferring the partnership of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz upfront.

Inter Milan are understood to be keen to sell at least one of their star players to balance their books and Hakimi could be one of them.

Lukaku deals Chelsea blow

Chelsea's interest in Hakimi comes just weeks after being linked with a transfer move for Romelu Lukaku.

However, Lukaku dealt the Premier League side a massive blow after declaring he is looking to remain at Inter beyond this summer.

