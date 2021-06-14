Timo Werner is on the radar of Spanish club Real Madrid as reports say new manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in the Chelsea man

The Germany striker who had a poor start to last campaign eventually picked up on the continent with crucial Champions League goals

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has also stated that Werner, alongside Kai Havertz, will be different next season

Spanish club Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Timo Werner as Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on the Germany forward.

Reports cited in SPORTbible claim that despite mixed fortunes for Werner at the just concluded season, Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid are desperate for the player.

He had a slow start to last campaign under ousted Frank Lampard managing just two goals in his first six Premier League appearances.

But he was lethal on the continent against Rennes, FK Krasnodar and Real Madrid in their Champions League-winning campaign.

Ancelotti is reportedly a big fan of his versatility to play on the wing.

In his column for The Daily Telegraph, he wrote:

"I watch every single Chelsea game, so I've followed the first seasons of the club's two big German signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, very closely and I am convinced next season we will start to really see the best of them.

Chelsea stars Timo Werner as well as Kai Havertz inspired Germany to a 7-1 rout of Latvia in their final friendly game before Euro 2020 kicks off, Chelsea FC reports.

Making his 39th international appearance, Werner grabbed his 16th goal on the night while Havertz was directly involved in three goals helping the Germans to a convincing victory.

It was their final friendly match ahead of the start of Euro 2020 and they entertained about 1000 fans who were allowed into the stadium in Dusseldorf.

