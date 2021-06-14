Don Jazzy has shared a nice portrait of himself from an artist which showed him at different times through his life on social media

The Mavin boss hailed the talented individual and also expressed gratitude for the beautiful piece of art

Fans of Don Jazzy have taken to the comment section to gush over the piece as well as choose the phase they think is the best

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular music entrepreneur, Don Jazzy has taken to social media to share a piece of artwork made by a talented Nigerian artist.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Mavin boss dropped a video of the portrait which showed him at different phases of his life, infancy to adulthood.

Don Jazzy praises artist who made portrait of him Photo credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy hails artist

The music producer praised the talented individual and also expressed gratitude for the beautiful piece.

Noting that the artist got each phase correctly, he asked fans which one they think he did more.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Don Jazzy wrote:

"Too much talent. Thank you @wilsonosara_art for this beautiful drawing of me at different phase of my life. I think he killed all. Which one do you think he got more?"

Check out the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's portrait:

Idia.aisien:

"Awww the youngest is soooo cute!"

Donflexx:

"Wow!!!"

Deyemitheactor:

"Caption: Evolution Of The Don."

Thescarletgomez:

"The lil one is the cutest."

Adaezeeluke:

"The young has grown."

Mc_lively:

"Omoooo….too perfect!!!"

Idia.aisien:

"Awww the youngest is soooo cute!"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Artist makes portrait of Davido from Rubik's cube

A young man based in Akwa Ibom state, Jaystan Okputu, impressed many with an artwork of singer Davido.

It is not uncommon to see some of these creatives dedicate hours of work to create something spectacular in honour of Nigerian celebrities.

Okputu who works with Rubik's cubes said it took him six hours and 800 individual pieces of the cubes to create the piece.

Source: Legit.ng