Genk attacker Paul Onuachu took to social media to flaunt his wealth after showing off his N50m valued Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

The Super Eagles forward was unarguably the African star with the most goals in all competitions last campaign

Onuachu also participated in Nigeria's doubleheader friendlies against Cameroon's Indomitable Lions earlier this month

Nigerian football star Paul Onuachu is enjoying his summer holiday in his home country after a productive season last campaign.

The 27-year-old striker was spotted sitting down on the bonnet of his N50 million worth Mercedes Benz G-Wagon with a little smile on his face.

His simplicity was also written all over what he wore in the picture after being spotted wearing a short-sleeve shirt and a nicker.

The attacker had to word to describe the post but it all showed that the Super Eagles star is having fun while resting before he will rejoin his club for their preseason tour.

Onuachu distinguished himself among his African counterparts in the 2020-21 season - scoring 35 goals and five assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

These excellent performances saw him win prestigious prizes in the Belgian league as the top scorer at the end of the campaign.

He was also part of the Nigerian team that played against Cameroon in their doubleheader-friendly games early this month.

Although both outcomes were unfavourable for the three-time African champions, it doesn't change the fact that Paul had an amazing season with goals to show for it at the end of the term.

Onuachu beats Mo Salah to emerge African player with most goals last season

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker, Paul Onuachu, tops the list of African footballers with the highest number of goals in 2020-21 for clubs and country.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles striker recorded 37 goals in all appearances in the period under review and he is rivalled by Zambia's Patson Daka with the same number of goals.

Two of his goals came during the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic in March as he scored in both games.

