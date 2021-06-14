Georgia Fowler’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth, boyfriend

Georgia Fowler is a well-known New Zealand model and actress who rose to fame for walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for three consecutive years in 2016, 2017, and 2018. She has worked with various modelling agencies and fashion lines like Prada and Chanel, among others.

Georgia Fowler has been featured in a variety of magazines such as Marie Claire Australia and Harper's Bazaar Australia. She was also featured on Vogue as Vogue Girl Korea. What else is known about the model?

How old is Georgia Fowler?

As of 2021, Georgia Fowler's age is 29 years old. She was born on June 17, 1992, in Auckland, New Zealand. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Who are Georgia Fowler's parents?

Fowler's parents are Peter Fowler and Kim Fowler. Her father, Peter, was an Australian professional golfer. The model is the youngest sibling in the family. She has an elder sister named Kate Fowler.

Georgia Fowler's modelling career and education

Georgia attended the Diocesan School for Girls. The private school is located in Epsom, Auckland, New Zealand.

She began her modelling career at the age of 12 years. She was then signed and represented by a modelling agency in her hometown, Auckland.

Four years later, after her career debut, Georgia was signed by IMG Models and moved to New York City. At the time, she was only 16 years old.

Since her career debut, Georgia has graced numerous runways with her impressive modelling skills. She has modelled for Prada, Miu Miu, Chanel, Kanye West's Yeezy label and, DKNY among other fashion lines.

She has also had the opportunity to work with other notable brands such as Banana Republic and H&M.

Georgia had her big break during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She graced the runway in 2016, 2017, and 2018. She acknowledged that her success with Victoria's Secret was a dream come true.

In 2018, she was featured at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Australia. She also hosted the Australian Fashion Laureate Award and was a presenter at the Project Runway New Zealand: Season 1.

Georgia Fowler was also featured in the music video for It Aint Me by Kygo and Selena Gomez.

Georgia Fowler's boyfriend

Is Georgia Fowler in a relationship? Who is she dating? Georgia has been dating Nathan Dalah for three years now.

Nathan Dalah is an Australian who works in the hotel and hospitality industry. The couple first met in 2018 and are currently expecting a baby.

Did Georgia Fowler and Harry Styles date?

Harry Styles and Georgia Fowler have previously been in a relationship. The two dated for quite a while before breaking up.

Not much is known about the cause of the breakup. Following her break up with Harry Styles, Georgia dated other popular celebrities. She was involved with Leonardo DiCaprio and Nick Jonas in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Height and body measurements

Georgia Fowler's height is 5 feet 9 inches, and she weighs 56 kgs. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Her body measurements are 32-24-33 inches. Georgia's shoe size is 9 (US), and she wears dress size 4 (US).

How much is Georgia Fowler's worth?

As of 2021, Georgia Fowler's net worth is $1 million.

Social media presence

Georgia is very active on social media platforms. Her Instagram account, @georgiafowler, has over 1 million followers.

Georgia Fowler has gained fame as a result of her modeling career, most notably for walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

