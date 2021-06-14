Popular comedian, Lepacious Bose has dropped her opinion concerning the drama between gospel singers, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori

The comedian stated that people can support one person or post their song without attacking the other

Lepacious Bose also said that Tope Alabi speaking against a song people like does not mean they are dissing her

Popular Nigerian comedian, Lepacious Bose has joined the list of celebrities who have reacted to the ongoing drama between gospel singers, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori.

The media personality took to her Instagram page to question people who think supporting one of the women means they are against the other.

Lepacious Bose bares her mind on the Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori clash

Lepacious Bose bares her mind

According to Bose, people like to create wars where there's none by reading meanings and assumptions to harmless situations.

In her opinion, Tope Alabi speaking against a song and people saying they like it regardless does not mean they are dissing her.

She continued by asking why people wanted to turn the issue into an industry war by taking sides on the matter.

Talking about taking a stand as a celebrity, Bose noted that if they talked or not they would be dragged regardless.

Excerpt from her post read:

"Why does standing with Yinka mean you are against Tope? Why does posting Yinka's song mean you are attacking Tope? Why does one mean you are for or against the other? You people are the ones that create war where there is none!"

Check out the post below:

Nigerians agree with Lepacious Bose

Iambimbothomas:

"My thoughts on print."

Ibukunojeadetule:

"God bless you real good ma amen."

Daisyiyeh:

"It's so disheartening. We need to get to the point where wrong is wrong and right is right. If your fave is wrong, say it with love and peace. All this is so unnecessary. The sky will forever be big enough!"

Iambarristerhelen:

"Fans are always the warmongers and it not good."

Lanre Teriba lambasts Tope Alabi

Gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, spoke up about the issue between his colleagues in the industry, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori.

In a video on social media that was shared on the singer’s page, he was seen mounting a stage to fire shots at Tope Alabi.

He addressed Alaseyori and told her that some people made mistakes just for her own life to improve beyond its present state.

He then proceeded to lead a prayer point where he asked God that people who would ‘misyarn’ for his own glory should quickly do so by His grace.

