Matthijs de Ligt might have a chance to play in the Spanish League as Barcelona are ready to launch another bid for the Dutchman

The former Ajax defender has already spent two seasons at Juventus winning one Serie A and other titles in the process

But the new Barca president Laporta is not done recruiting for the club despite already securing the services of Garcia and Aguero this summer

Barcelona might be planning to make a sensational move for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Catalans missed out on signing the 21-year-old centre-back who chose to join Juventus in a €75 million deal from Ajax on a six-year deal in the summer of 2019.

Since then, the La Liga outfit is yet to find a quality player to fill the vacant position despite having the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and a few others.

However, with two years already gone in his contract with the Old Lady, the Blaugrana might be ready to test De Ligt with another offer as they hope to solidify their back-line for competition.

Matthijs de Ligt joined his Netherlands teammates for the Euro 2020 championship this summer. Photo by ANP Sport

Source: Getty Images

They already signed Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, they are not satisfied with their recruitment as they hope to land the Netherlands star due to his young age and experience.

ESPN quoting Gazzetta dello Sport claims that De Ligt will be a huge part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans for next season, as the Italian manager prepares for his second stint at the club.

Meanwhile, the former Ajax star made 36 appearances last campaign scoring just once and assisting one other goal across competitions but couldn't help Juve to beat Inter Milan to Serie A title.

