Frank Lampard has applauded his former club Chelsea for winning the Champions League beating Man City in the final

Chelsea showed great determination in the Champions League final against the Citizens and won the battle

Lampard hailed Thomas Tuchel and also saluted the duo of Mason Mount and Reece James for their performances

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard has stated clearly that he holds no grudges against anyone after being sacked at Stamford Bridge and the club went ahead to win the Champions League.

After the departure of Sarri at the London based club, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich decided to give his former player and captain Frank Lampard the chance to coach the team.

But despite spending huge amount during the summer transfer of last season, Frank Lampard and his wards were unable to impress in the Premier League.

This made the Blues' board to axe the 42-year-old and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel who was incredible in his first season as Chelsea manager.

According to the report on UK Sun and also Sbnation, Frank Lampard explained that he was proud to see Chelsea winning the Champions League as he named Mason Mount and Reece James as players who impressed him.

“I was part of the early foundations potentially but Thomas has done a fantastic job getting us there. I will say when I watched it, first I am a Chelsea person.''

Frank Lampard and Chelsea players on the pitch. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported Chelsea who are the current Champions League holders joined Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer.

Since the Blues became the champions of Europe, Thomas Tuchel who is the manager of the side has been trying to bolster his squad ahead of next season's campaign in all competitions.

There have been concerns that Antonio Rudiger might be leaving Chelsea this summer and the Blues' chiefs are already preparing a replacement for him.

According to the report, the Stamford Bridge landlords are also interested in the signing of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has been heavily linked with a move to west London as Tuchel aims to improve his attacking options.

Legit also reported how former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas explained that he had to leave Premier League giants Chelsea because of the fact that Jorginho kept him out of the Blues squad.

After spending five years at Stamford Bridge, Cesc Fabregas had to leave the Premier League side in January 2019 after being declared surplus to requirements by former coach Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri preferred Jorginho ahead of Cesc Fabregas which made the Spaniard to play only six Premier League games for Chelsea that season.

Source: Legit.ng