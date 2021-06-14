Chidozie Awaziem could be on his way to Turkish champions Besiktas this summer in what will be a big move

The Super Eagles defender was impressive last season while playing for Boavista in the Portuguese League

Awaziem was among the Super Eagles players who played and came third at the 2019 African Cup of Nations

Chidozie Awaziem who is a Super Eagles defender has reportedly emerged as a summer target for Turkish champions Besiktas who are ready to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Currently, the European 2020 tournament is going on with many coaches in top Leagues in Europe watching the players they might want to sign this summer.

Last season, Chidozie Awaziem played for Portuguese outfit Boavista on loan from Porto and managed to feature in 27 games in all competitions for the Italian side.

According to the report on Complete Sports and Soccernet, Besiktas' chiefs were impressed with Chidozie Awaziem's games last season and they are ready to pay for his signature.

The report added that the club will pay €600,000 for an initial loan deal for the defender before paying €4.4 million for a permanent contract.

Chidozie Awaziem started his professional football career at Nigerian club El-Kanemi Warriors in 2011 and was there until 2014 before he moved to Italian side FC Porto.

He was first drafted into Porto's second team and played 62 games netting 2 goals before graduating to the main team.

And in the Super Eagles team, Chidozie Awaziem started playing for Nigeria since 2017 and has so far appeared in 20 games for the three-time African champions netting one goal.

