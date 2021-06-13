Donny van de Beek is currently fifth in the pecking order at Man United, with Pogba, Matic, Fred, McTominay, and Fred all ahead of him

The midfielder was limited to just four Premier League starts this season, spending most of the time on the bench

Arsenal are now said to have developed touch with Man United over the signing of the midfielder this summer

They will have to compete with Roma in their pursuit of the 24-year-old who still has four years left on his current deal with the Red Devils

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Arsenal might be interested in the signing of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.

The Dutchman has endured a turbulent spell at Old Trafford since joining United in a £35.7 million move from Ajax last September.

Despite making 32 appearances across competitions in the 2020-21 season, yet he was not one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's favourites in his debut season at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

But, unfortunately for him, he failed to make an impact in those appearances, recording just one goal and one assist.

Donny van de Beek is currently fifth in the pecking order at Man United, with Pogba, Matic, Fred, McTominay, and Fred all ahead of him. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

The Dutchman spent most of the time on the bench as he made just four Premier League starts during the 2020/21 campaign.

Van de Beek is currently fifth in the pecking order at United, with Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, and Fred all currently ahead of him.

Arsenal now look determined to offer him a lifeline, with Express UK reporting the north Londoners have sounded United over a potential move for the Netherlands international.

The surprise development came at a time Arsenal are desperate to rebuild following a disappointing campaign that saw them finish eighth on the league standings.

Central midfield has been identified as one of the key positions that need strengthening, with reports suggesting Mikel Arteta is keen to find someone he can play alongside Thomas Partey.

The Emirates outfit are now thought to have identified Van de Beek for the role, with 90min claiming the club have already touched base with their rivals with a view to a possible deal.

Should Arsenal pursue the transfer of Van de Beek, they will have to contend with possible competition from AS Roma.

Granit Xhaka becomes a priority target for Jose Mourinho this summer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho is close to making his first signing as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has agreed a five-year contract to join Serie A club Roma, Football London, Football 365.

The Swiss midfielder has had discussions with the club and reports claim the deal worth £17million will get over the line any moment.

A £13m offer was initially made to Arsenal but the north London club rejected the fee as the discussion has entered its final stage.

Source: Legit