Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed in the 43rd minute of the Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday in Copenhagen

Doctors rushed to his side after he collapsed and immediately began performing CPR on the footballer

Eriksen was carried off the field and the medical team announced that he was stable and on his way to the hospital

The match resumed at 20:30 but fans and supporters were shocked by his sudden collapse; there was a strong social media reaction urging people to learn CPR

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Denmark's Christian Eriksen shocked fans and teammates when he collapsed on the field in the middle of Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday in Copenhagen.

16 000 fans watched in horror as doctors rushed to his side and began performing CPR on the footballer.

The Danish football team formed a "red wall" to shield Christian Eriksen while the medical team administered CPR. Photo credit: @Sirinthra

Source: Twitter

Doctors have reported back on his condition saying that he is stable. When he first collapsed the cameras zoomed in on him but when it became clear that it was serious the cameras panned away.

Eriksen's teammates and onlookers were visibly in shock. After being carried off the field it was reported that he was awake and stable. The match then resumed at 8:30 pm. according to eNCA.

Medical emergency

Denmark's team doctor Moren Boesen said that when he reached Eriksen's side it was clear that he was not conscious but he was breathing and had a pulse.

The medical team immediately began performing CPR and focused on life-saving heart treatment.

Boesen said that when Eriksen regained consciousness he spoke to the doctor before being rushed off to the hospital for further investigation according to Sky Sports.

Reactions from social media

Football players around the world dedicated goals they scored to Eriksen and wished him a speedy recovery.

@thespursweb:

"Son Heung Min dedicated his goal to Eriksen last night and said: "Chris, stay strong, I love you!" "

@FootbalIStuff:

"Achraf Hakimi dedicated his yesterday's goal to Christian Eriksen. 2️⃣4️⃣Flag of MoroccoFlag of Denmark"

Learn CPR

Social media users also urged people to learn CPR so that they can save a life.

@DCIPipTaylor:

"I am not a football fan, but my son and family are. Last night is another reminder of what is important in life. How quickly life can change. How amazing our medical colleagues are. Today’s plea. Learn CPR, learn how to use a defibrillator. You could save a life ... #Eriksen"

@Adz77:

"If you want to share an image in support of Christian Eriksen, make it this one."

@drkathrynmannix:

"Timely CPR saved Chris Eriksen's life.

The match footage shows

-how immediate collapse is after #CardiacArrest

-how quickly we need to respond

In Cardiac Arrest the heart stops while other organs are healthy: rapid CPR response saves lives."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen may have played his last professional football match after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 Group B clash against Finland on Saturday, June 12.

The 29-year-old was in action for the Danish team when he suddenly collapsed just before halftime but he was quickly attended to and his health was quickly attended on the pitch.

Source: Legit Newspaper