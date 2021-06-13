Sergio Aguero still has unfinished business in Manchester after planning to float a bar business in the city.

The former Atletico Madrid man spent 10 years with the Etihad Stadium outfit and led them to so many triumphs in the process

Aguero won five EPL titles with the Citizens but was never chanced to lead them to Champions League glory

Sergio Aguero ended his 10-year relationship with Manchester City after joining Barcelona on a two-year deal this summer.

However, the Argentine is not ready to turn his back on the city as he is considering floating a business to keep up with the people over there.

Aguero returned to the Spanish League for the first time since he left Atletico Madrid for the Premier League in 2011 and he has five Premier League titles to show for his adventure at the club.

He also won six EFL Cups among other domestic titles but his chance to win his first Champions League was squandered by Pep Guardiola and his entire players.

Sources claim that the 33-year-old wants to site his business somewhere City fans could still raise a glass to their former hero as reported by SunSport.

Guardiola is a joint owner of tapas eaterie Tast, while Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata owns a similar establishment in Tapeo & Wine. Meanwhile, one of Aguero's pals said:

What Sergio Aguero's close pal said

“Kun has a wide portfolio of investments and the idea of a ‘Sergio’s bar’ has been put to him - maybe even at the stadium.

"He is wedded to Manchester after living there for ten years and there are a few ideas in the mix that he’s considering.”

The five-time Premier League winner was said to have taken a huge 40 per cent pay cut on his £250,000-per-week wages at Man City before joining Barca, but there are success-related clauses included in the deal.

