Christian Eriksen survived one of the scariest moments of his football careers during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland

The former Tottenham midfielder collapsed during the game but the medics managed to revive and stabilise him

Eriksen was then rushed to the hospital for more medical attention but Dr. Sharma doubts he may not be able to play again

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen may have played his last professional football match after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 Group B clash against Finland on Saturday, June 12.

The 29-year-old was in action for the Danish team when he suddenly collapsed just before halftime but he was quickly attended to and his health was quickly attended on the pitch.

After his health stabilised, he was rushed to the hospital and he is already recuperating but there are doubts about his return to the game.

Sanjay Sharma, a sports cardiologist Professor, who once worked with Eriksen at Tottenham Hotspur told PA news agency and was reported by Complete Sports and Wales Online.

What Dr Sharma said about Eriksen's condition

“I’m very pleased. The fact he’s stable and awake, his outlook is going to be very good. I don’t know whether he’ll ever play football again.

“Without putting it too bluntly, he died today, albeit for a few minutes, but he did die, and would the medical professional allow him to die again? The answer is no.”

“The good news is he will live, the bad news is he was coming to the end of his career, so would he play another professional football game, that I can’t say. In the UK he wouldn’t play. We’d be very strict about it.”

Sharma, professor of sports cardiology at London’s St George’s University, insisted that football bodies must be careful in their decision to let Eriksen play football again.

“Clearly something went terribly wrong. But they managed to get him back, the question is what happened? And why did it happen?

The midfielder was at the end of the game named the man of the match in honour of the Inter Milan star.

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's clash against Finland

