Paul Onuachu was in great form last season for Belgian giants Genk scoring 33 goals for the side in 38 games

Many European clubs are now interested in the signing of the Super Eagles striker following his performances

Onuachu's teammate at Genk Cyriel Dessers explained that he hopes the Super Eagles striker will leave this summer

Cyriel Dessers has backed fellow countryman and teammate Paul Onuachu to secure a move this summer to one of the biggest European giants following his impressive performances last season.

Paul Onuachu was in brilliant form last season for his club Genk as the Nigerian scored 33 goals in 38 League appearances winning the Golden Boot award and some other prizes.

His brilliant form for Genk last season has attracted many top clubs in Europe who are ready to do business with the Belgian giants this summer.

Last term, Cyriel Dessers failed to get active playing time because of Paul Onuachu's form and he is now hoping the Super Eagles striker leaves this summer.

According to the report on Complete Sports and Soccernet, the 26-year-old explained that Paul Onuachu is a good striker who deserves to be playing for the biggest team in Europe.

“Wouldn’t they just sell Onuachu? Hopefully, that would be good for me.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria can now heave a sigh of heavy relief after FIFA cleared the duo of Ademola Lookman and Ovie Ejaria to play for the Super Eagles.

Both stars were part of the England U20 national team that won the FIFA U20 men's World Cup in South Korea in 2017.

However, their failure to break into the Three Lions main squad saw them seeking another option away from their country of birth - with Nigeria now a destination for them.

Lookman spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Premier League outfit Fulham from Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig - scoring four goals and four assists in 34 appearances at the Craven Cottage.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu in action. Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng also reported how Valentine Ozornwafor who currently plays for Turkish club Galatasaray was praised by the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for his performance against Cameroon in match that ended 0-0.

Super Eagles lost their first international friendly match against Cameroon and Nigerians were of the hope that Gernot Rohr and his men would soar in the second game, but they failed to win.

The encounter which was played on Tuesday afternoon, June 8, in Austria saw the likes of Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho finding it difficult to score against Cameroon.

Source: Legit.ng