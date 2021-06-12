Fabio Paratici has been appointed as the new director of football at Premier League side Tottenham

The 48-year-old Italian is now expected to work hard towards hiring a new manager for the Premier League club

Tottenham have been without a manager since former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho was sacked last term

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After leaving Italian giants Juventus last month, Premier League side Tottenham have announced the appointment of Fabio Paratici as managing director of football.

Tottenham chiefs have been trying bolster the playing squad and the managerial team since the departure of Jose Mourinho as they failed to win any title last season.

Jose Mourinho was axed at Spurs after steering the side to the final of the Carabao Cup as Tottenham went ahead to lose the encounter against Manchester City.

Before joining Tottenham as managing director of football, Fabio Paratici was at Juventus for 11 years and witnessed all the Old Lady's glories winning the League titles.

According to the report on GOAL, and Spurs, Fabio Paratici expressed happiness after landing his new job with the Premier League side Tottenham.

"I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the club and the chairman for the trust in me. Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan.

“I am so happy. New experiences always give energy, power and motivation. I hope to give Spurs my passion, my work, my time and to build something better.

"I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the club history."

Fabio Paratici confirmed as new managing football director at Spurs. Photo by Filippo Alfero

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Tottenham who are among the Premier League giants are reportedly in talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca to become their new manager following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho was asked to leave before the end of the just concluded Premier League season following unimpressive performance even though he steered Spurs to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Ryan Mason on interim capacity guided Tottenham to the final of the Carabao Cup before losing to Premier League champions Manchester City.

And since the end of the season, Tottenham chiefs have been looking for another top class manager so as for him to start preparation for the 2021/21 League season.

Source: Legit