Wesley Sneijder has warned Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana not to move to Arsenal this summer

The former Inter Milan superstar explained that Andre Onana should rather make a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona

Arsenal chiefs are ready to storm the market this summer looking for another experienced and world class goalie

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has been advised by former Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder not to join Premier League side Arsenal in the transfer window.

This is because of Arsenal's inability to qualify for the Champions League for the past three seasons in which Sneijder sees as a big deficiency.

At the just concluded Premier League season, Arsenal also failed to finish among the top four and they won't play in the Champions League or Europa League.

The Gunners' chiefs are looking for another goalkeeper and they see Andre Onana as someone who will help the quest to return to Europe.

According to the report on GOAL, Wesley Sneijder explained that Andre Onana should rather move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"I expect him to leave. I think he is a great goalkeeper. European top? Yes, certainly.

"I'd rather not see him at Arsenal. It's a fantastic club, but it has slipped in recent years. I'd rather see him play at Real Madrid or FC Barcelona."

Cameroonian and Ajax goalie Andre Onana. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how English Premier League club Arsenal confirmed that no fewer than nine first-team players have been released as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

First-team stars, David Luiz and Martin Odegaard are among players who will leave the club as soon as their respective contract expires at the end of the season.

Senior squad members Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan are also affected while Levi Laing, Joseph Olowu, Luke Plange and Jason Sraha of the youth set-up are also leaving.

It was also gathered that Leonie Maier of the Arsenal Women team will also be allowed to go.

Brazilian star Luiz will exit the club after spending two years with the Gunners he joined following a shock move from rivals Chelsea.

The 34-year-old featured for the Emirates Stadium side 73 times and helped them win last year's FA Cup against his old side.

However 22-year-old Odegaard and Ceballos, 24, will head back to Real Madrid after mixed loan spells.

