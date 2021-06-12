Asisat Oshoala missed Nigeria’s first match at the ongoing US Summer Series where Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Jamaica

Ahead of the Super Falcon’s second game against Portugal, the Barcelona Femeni forward has arrived for the encounter

Joining Oshoala in camp is also Onome Ebi who both missed the first game at the four-nations tournament due to visa issues

Following the Super Falcon’s 1-0 loss to Jamaica in their opening game at the US Summer Series, Nigerian stars Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi have arrived for the second game against Portugal, Complete Sports reports.

The Raggae Girlz of Jamaica ended the Super Falcons of Nigeria’s seven-game unbeaten run on Thursday night, June 10, with a 1-0 win over the West Africans.

Deneisha Blackwood grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half as Jamaica pipped the Falcons in the opening match of the Summer Series that kicked off in Texas on Thursday.

Asisat Oshoala arrive for US Summer Series. Photo: Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria began the game on a high note but were poor in the final third as they missed several chances in the first 45 minutes as it remained all-square.

Falcons will eventually pay for their missed chances with Blackwood breaking the deadlock to make up for her missed penalty to give the Caribbeans the victory.

And ahead of their second game against Portugal, Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala and experienced defender Onome Ebi have arrived the team’s camp.

Oshoala and and former captain Ebi missed Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to the Reggae Girls of Jamaica as result of visa problem.

A number of key players were unable to make it the competition due to injury and visa hitches.

Randy Waldrum’s charges will take on Portugal in their second game of the competition on Sunday.

Asisat Oshoala ended the season with 16 league goals and 23 in all competitions in Barcelona's loss to Atletico Madrid by 4-3, Brila reports.

The Nigerian international was on target in the game as her side's 49-match unbeaten run was ended by their league rivals.

Barca ladies won the league, FA Cup and Champions League this season but their last game ended in a defat to hosts Atletico.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons' forward Rasheedat Ajibade has named former Nigerian international Perpetua Nkwocha as the greatest female player the country ever produced, while admitting that 'Asisat Oshoala has been impressive'.

The 21-year-old Ajibade joined Spanish Primera División club Atlético Madrid women on January 1 this year after signing a two-year contract.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Twitter, the former FC Robo queen stated that Perpetua Nkwocha was outstanding during her prime, but admitted she had no opportunity to see her play.

