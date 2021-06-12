Victor Osimhen joined Napoli last summer and scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for the Italian side last season

The Nigerian star was backed by Gennaro Gatusso who has now been fired at the Serie A club following failure to reach Champions League

New manager Luciano Spalletti has however stated that he is already anticipating working with the Super Eagles striker

The new manager at Napoli football club of Italy Luciano Spalleti has indicated his willingness to with striker Victory Osimhen ahead of the forthcoming Serie A season.

Complete Sports are reporting that the Tuscan tactician who was previously in charge at AS Roma and Inter Milan has an impressive record of bringing out the very best in his strikers.

Top outlet Repubblica are reporting that Spalletti is keen to meet the Nigeria international ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Italian was recently appointed as replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who was sacked following the club’s failure to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League spot.

The 62-year-old had been out of work since being axed by Inter Milan in May 2019 despite leading them to a Champions League spot in his two seasons at the club.

And Spalletti has now been named the former midfielder’s successor, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis releasing a statement on their official website.

Osimhen linked up with the Partenopei from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer after just one season at the club.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for Napoli last season.

Meanwhile, Napoli are reportedly willing to extend Victor Osimhen’s five-year-deal for a further year and also improve his wage to five million Euros.

It was gathered that the forward will put pen to paper and now earn higher salary, but a very high clause is also expected to be etched in the contract.

Last summer, Napoli completed the transfer agreement for the youngster for fee plus an array of potential bonuses that took the deal up to €50million (about N23billion).

The forward, who had spent just 12 months with Les Dogues, joins on a 5-year contract, with the option to extend that deal by a further sixth year.

