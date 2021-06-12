Kylian Mbappe still has about 12 months left on his present contract with French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain

The French striker has expressed concerns over his future amid interests from Premier League club Liverpool as well as Spanish side Real Madrid

Mbappe who is undecided about his future stated that he wants to ensure he takes the right decision regarding his next destination

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

France striker Kylian Mbappe has expressed concerns over his future with Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours he could move to Liverpool or Real Madrid, Mirror reports.

The forward is yet to decide about his future and now he has opened up on honest updates about what he plans to do.

The 22-year-old stated that he is not sure of the best place for him to commit his future as he only has about 12 months left on his contract.

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG. Photo: John Berry

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe is still yet to make up his mind as regards where he will be playing next as he considers to move to a team where he will be happy. He said:

"I need to take the right decision, which is hard, and give myself the best opportunity to decide well.

"I am somewhere where I’m happy, I feel good. But is it the best place for me? I don’t yet have an answer."

Mbappe's uncertain update on his future is a polar opposite to the declaration issued by PSG chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi earlier this month.

The World Cup winner has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool over the last year, but Al-Khelaifi warned he would never be sold.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made huge prediction as Euro 2020 commences saying he would watch out for players like Kylian Mbappe.

Ferdinand made huge predictions ahead of the European Championships with England's campaign getting underway on Sunday.

He names players to watch out for as well as who he thinks will become the highest goal scorer at the tournament.

As is in every international tournament, top talent will be on show over the next four weeks including big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City star Phil Foden has emerged the most valuable player in the world at the moment according to a new compilation by International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), 101 Great Goals reports.

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe missed out of the bi-annual list which ranks Foden as the most valuable player in world football, with a worth of 190 million euros (roughly £163 million).

It is a list covering the top five leagues in European football, present are three English players among the five Premier League stars present.

Source: Legit