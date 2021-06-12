Romelu Lukaku Brands Spell at Premier League Side Chelsea a Failure

Romelu Lukaku has ruled out a return to the Premier League with Chelsea interested in the signing of the Belgian

During his time in the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku spent three years at Stamford Bridge playing away on loan

The Belgium international was superb for Inter Milan last season in all competitions and also won the League

Romelu Lukaku who is a Belgian striker currently playing for for Italian giants Inter Milan has explained how disappointed he was towards his stint at Chelsea which was not successful.

This latest admission from the Belgian footballer comes days after helping Inter Milan to win the Serie A title scoring 24 goals in 36 League games.

And his incredible performances for Inter Milan last season has made him a target for some top Europeans clubs this summer in which Chelsea are among.

According to the report on UK Sun and football London, Chelsea are interested in having Lukaku back at Stamford Bridge following Timo Werner's failure to impress in his first season in London.

But the report added that Romelu Lukaku is not interested in making a return to the Premier League but to remain at Inter Milan even despite the financial difficulties.

When asked to choose between his current employers and the Blues: "Inter. Inter. I have won a title with Inter.

"That was a childhood dream too. At one team I had success, at the other one it was a failure."

In 2011, Romelu Lukaku made a move to Chelsea from Anderlecht and was at Stamford Bridge for three years but played on loan at West Brom and Everton who eventually signed him permanently.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how City boss Pep Guardiola said it is highly likely the club will buy another highly-rated striker to replace Sergio Aguero in the summer.

The Argentine has confirmed his exit from the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season - putting an end to his 10-year reign at the club.

And now they are looking at bringing in former Manchester United striker Lukaku who has been in blistering form this season.

City are on the lookout for a striker and have considered Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as well.

The Citizens pipped Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg and Guardiola has openly talked about the club breaking the bank to sign Haaland.

The highest amount City have ever spent on a player was the £62million in acquiring Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias from Benfica last summer.

