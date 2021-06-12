Kamaru Usman is currently visiting Nigeria where he has been charged to help develop mixed martial art in the country

With staggering 19 wins from 20 fights, Kamaru Usman is the king of the sport in the Welterweight category

Sunday Dare urged the 34-year-old to help Nigeria discover and develop other youths interested in the sport

Nigeria’s Sports minister Sunday Dare has urged Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman to help develop the sport in Nigeria, Complete Sports reports.

The comments were made on Friday, June 11, when officials of the Nigerian government hosted the champion in Abuja.

Kamaru who has a staggering 19 wins out of 20 fights has established himself as a legend in the Welterweight category.

He embodies two cultures; Nigerian by birth and an American by immigration having moved to the USA at the age of 8 and is returning to the country for the first time as an adult.

Sports minister Sunday Dare said to the star via Mirror:

“It is commendable for you to have identified fully with your country and also the Ministry that has the mandate for Sports Development."

“Having you here, as the champion it will be great to have you headline that and start to see how at a National level and as a country we can work together to see your success remain and to see you get other youths interested in this sport.”

The 34-year-old Auchi born initially declared his intention to give those who might be struggling the opportunity to change their lives.

He said this after ending the dominance of welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in 2019 and was reported by Forbes.

Usman who recently defended his title against Jorge Masvidal in April 2021 has now landed in his fatherland, meeting one of the youngest governors in the country.

