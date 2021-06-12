Taiwo Awoniyi could be leaving Premier League side Liverpool this summer with clubs interested in him

The likes of West Brom, Fulham and Stoke City are ready to go into battle for the signature of the Nigerian striker

Awoniyi played for Union Berlin last season on loan from Liverpool and the Nigerian was superb for the side

West Brom, Fulham and Stoke City are reported to be the three clubs monitoring the progress of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi in which Premier League side Liverpool could sell him this summer.

Although Taiwo Awoniyi has not played any game for Liverpool since he joined the Premier League side from Imperial Soccer Academy, but the Nigerian star has lived a fulfill life.

According to the report on Complete Sports citing Athletic, Premier League side Liverpool could be selling Taiwo Awoniyi this summer and would demand the sum of £8 million.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been playing away on loan since he joined Liverpool due to lack of work permit which he recently got which was a cheering news for the Nigerian.

However, it may be hard for Taiwo Awoniyi to break into Liverpool's squad considering the form of the trio of Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane.

These three players have dominated Liverpool's attack for the past three seasons and they have been superb winning the Premier League and Champions League title.

Last season, Taiwo Awoniyi was able to play 22 games for Union Berlin scoring five goals before he left the German Bundesliga side.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi gave the sum of N400,000 to players of Kwara United for their effort in beating visiting Jigawa Golden Stars on Sunday, June 6, in NPFL game.

Taiwo Awoniyi who is currently spending his holiday in Kwara state was impressed with Kwara United's game against Jigawa Golden Stars and decided to make the players happy after the game.

Kwara United went into the encounter against Jigawa Golden Stars with the aim of redeeming themselves having lost their last away game against Akwa United in Uyo.

Biffo who is the head coach of the team decided to continue with goalkeeper Iwu Emmanuel putting former Super Eagles star Dele Aiyenugba on the bench.

Goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba has been impressive this season for Kwara United playing 19 games so far and his last was against Rivers United who forced the Harmony Boys to 1-1 draw in Ilorin.

