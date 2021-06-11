Israel Adesanya has joined the list of African sportmen who have suffered racial abuse from random supporters

The Nigerian is due to fight Marvin Vettori this weekend in the UFC middleweight title clash at Gila River Arena

Adesanya took to social media to reveal the content of the provate message he got from the fan but chose to leave out the person's identity

Nigeria's mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya has been subjected to racist abuse barely a day before his UFC 263 fight.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after suffering his first defeat to Jan Błachowicz in the UFC Light Heavyweight division via unanimous decision on 6 March.

However, a fan of Italian fighter Marvin Vettori tried derailing the Nigerian with his inhumane compliments as they gradually edge closer to the day of the battle.

Adesanya however took to social media to reveal the content of the unsolicited comments from the supporter who told him to go sell shoes likes his mates around the world.

Nigeria's UFC fighter Isreal Adesanya flaunts his biceps during his UFC 263 pre-match Press Conference. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

The Sylebender as he is often referred to head into this encounter with 183.5 pounds while his opponent weighs 184.5.

This is however the second time both fighters will be facing off having met 2018 with Adesanya winning by a split decision, which was one of the most difficult fights in his run to the belt.

Meanwhile, ESPN reports that Adesanya and Vettori engaged in war of words earlier this week during the prefight news conference.

