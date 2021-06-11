Mohammed Salah of Liverpool wins PFA Fans' Player of the Year award

Mohamed Salah who is currently on the books of Liverpool has won the PFA Fans' player of the year award

The Egypt international was in great form for Liverpool last season in the Premier League scoring 22 goals

Liverpool lost their Premier League title to Manchester City but they were still able to finish among the top four

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mohamed Salah has ended the Premier League season with something to cheer about as the Egypt international has been named as the PFA Fans' Player of the year.

Despite Liverpool's disappointing campaign last season where they failed to win any title and also lost their topflight crown to Manchester City, Salah was still able to end up with something.

In 37 games for Liverpool last season in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah was able to score 22 goals even though he lost the Golden Shoe award to Harry Kane of Tottenham.

According to the report on Kickoff, Salah has now won the award on two occasions after previously being honoured in 2018 as well, although that year he walked away with the Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year and FSF Player of the Year awards as well.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how French giants Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Dutch attacking midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who completed the move from Liverpool on a free transfer.

This latest development won't be a good news for Bayern Munich and Barcelona fans who have been expecting their clubs to sign the 30-year-old who was superb for Liverpool last term.

At Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum spent five years with the Anfield landlords and helped them to win the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

However, Liverpool chiefs wanted Georginio Wijnaldum to sign a new after the end of last Premier League season, but he decided to walk away.

Mohammed Salah in action for Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng also reported how Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi gave the sum of N400,000 to players of Kwara United for their effort in beating visiting Jigawa Golden Stars on Sunday, June 6, in NPFL game.

Taiwo Awoniyi who is currently spending his holiday in Kwara state was impressed with Kwara United's game against Jigawa Golden Stars and decided to make the players happy after the game.

Kwara United went into the encounter against Jigawa Golden Stars with the aim of redeeming themselves having lost their last away game against Akwa United in Uyo.

Source: Legit