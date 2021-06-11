David Moyes has agreed to continue his managerial career at West Ham United by signing new three-year deal

The Scottish professional coach last season helped the club to finish among the top six and got Europa League ticket

Moyes was linked with a return to Premier League side Everton following the exit of Carlo Ancelotti

After finishing sixth on the final table at the end of the recently concluded Premier League season, Scottish football coach David Moyes has agreed to sign a new three-year deal.

West Ham's chiefs are said to be happy with the performance of the club last term in the English topflight which helped the side to qualify for the Europa League.

Following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti at Everton moving back to Real Madrid, David Moyes has been linked with a return to Goodison Park.

According to the report on Sky Sports and Athletic, David Moyes is also pleased to remain at West Ham United and has promised to help the side achieve more success next season.

"I think it's a huge achievement from where we came from. It's the biggest step the club has ever made - to jump this far is incredible. We are in a really good place at the moment.

"I think the players have been remarkable, we have grown as a team and got better and we are in a really good place at the moment. We have to take it on again and keep up the standards we have set.

"If I have the exact same group of players next season I think we can continue to be successful. I am hoping we can add similar characters to the squad next season."

David Moyes is not new in the Premier League as he had also managed the likes of Manchester United and Sunderland.

