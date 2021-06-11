Cristiano Ronaldo may have been given the best motivation he needed heading into Euro 2020 Championship this summer

A young Nigerian artist Mayor painted the portrait the image of the Juventus superstar in about 75 hours

Olajide also has paintings of other famous individuals in his studios including Obama, Trump, Tupac to mention but a few

Talented young Nigerian artist Mayor Olajide stunned the world after painting a portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo within just 75 hours.

The 36-year-old is currently in his home country preparing for their European Championship title defence but it looked like CR7 dropped by Mayor's studios before joining his teammates for the tourney.

Ronaldo in the image wore a bright smile with his Adam's apple conspicuously staring at those looking at it while his hair is well styled.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the talented will be painting pictures of celebrities having already drawn the former United States President Barack Obama and late rapper Tupac.

Mayor Olajide putting finishing touches to his Cristiano Ronaldo drawing. Credit - mayor_artz

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward on the other hand is heading to the Euros this summer with the aim of retaining the title he won at the 2016 edition in France.

In spite of his advanced age, Ronaldo is confident his Portuguese team will emerge victorious at the end of the championship despite being grouped along with Hungary, France, and Germany.

Ronaldo appears to have shaken the failure to win his third straight league title with the Old Lady last season but capped his season with the Coppa Italia trophy at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo motivated to win Euro 2020 Championship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has assured Portugal fans that he will approach Euro 2020 with the same motivation which he played in the 2004 edition.

The 36-year-old is heading to his fifth continental championship with his national team and will hope to help them defend the title they won five years ago successfully this summer.

Ronaldo was 19 when he made his debut in the competition and 17 years later, he is stronger than ever and will be one of the stars to watch out for in the one-month football events.

