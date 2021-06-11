Emmanuel Macron who is the President of France has hailed Chelsea star N'Golo Kante ahead of EURO 2020

N'Golo Kante was in great form last season for Premier League side Chelsea winning the Champions League

- Macron during his visit to the camp of the French players also urged Kylian Mbappe to remain at Paris Saint-Germain

N'Golo Kante who plays for Premier League side Chelsea has been hailed by French President Emmanuel Macron who claimed the attacking midfielder deserved to win the Ballon d'Or.

The gospel truth is that N'Golo Kante was superb for Chelsea last season in all competitions and also helped the Blues to win the Champions League beating Manchester City in the final.

Since then, Kante has been receiving praises from fans in many parts of the world with some tipping him for more success in his football career.

And ahead of the their campaign in the EURO 2020, French president Macron decided to visit the camp of his nation's football team where he checked the level of their preparations.

According to the report on Daily Mail and Marca, Macron was full of praise for N'Golo Kante as he also hailed Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe.

Macron explained that he is proud of N'Golo Kante because he has been able to demonstrate how great he is for France on the pitch of play.

''N'Golo Kante is a great player, like Kylian Mbappe and he is an example.

''When we see again the season Kante has had with his club, and I hope the Ballon d'Or too and I'm sure what he will do in this Euros.

''Him and Kylian are good people too, with values of effort and togetherness. They are loyal to the clubs where they come from. And I think it is very important for the country because sport is always bigger than just sport.''

Meanwhile, Kante and his teammates will be facing France in their first game at the EURO 2020 on Tuesday, June 15.

N'Golo Kante in action for Premier League side Chelsea. Photo by Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea star N’Golo Kante maintained that his ‘nice guy’ image is always overblown, claiming that there are other nice guys in football apart from him.

According to the French World Cup winner, there are other players who are nice - as he further stated that his own status is not peculiar.

The footballer has been widely considered as the nicest chap in football, with the 30-year-old refusing to let his image rights be paid to an offshore tax haven, instead telling Chelsea he just wants a 'normal salary'.

Source: Legit Nigeria