Wilfred Ndidi has finally sealed an endorsement deal with Nigerian cable TV company MultiChoice

The midfielder alongside his Leicester City colleague Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen were all unveiled by the service providers

Ndidi has now taken back his anger having lamented his picture being used for an advert by the same organisation earlier this year

Super Eagles defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is no longer angry with cable TV service providers after landing a big endorsement deal.

The 24-year-old along with Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen were unveiled at an event organised by MultiChoice.

They have now joined Alex Iwobi as the company's ambassadors for undisclosed years by both parties and the content of the deal not disclosed.

Recalled that the Leicester City midfielder ranted on his social media page after spotting his picture being used for a billboard advert sometime earlier this year.

This however could have triggered the TV company to pursue making him and two other superstars their ambassadors.

Ndidi had a swell time in the outgone season after helping the Foxes secure a Europa League spot while also lifting his first title since he joined them a few years back.

The King Power outfit defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley to lift the longest cup competition in the world in early May.

This endorsement deal could however add to the feats he achieved in the 2020-21 season both individually and collectively.

Ndidi has also emerged as a top transfer target for top European clubs this summer but it doesn't look like the Nigerian will walk out of his contract with the Foxes just yet.

Nigerian star Ndidi won Man of the Match award in the Premier League

Legit.ng recalled that Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was voted Man of the Match in the Foxes comeback win against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds produced a dominant display and went ahead in the 67th minute but Brendan Rodgers' men got their bearing and turned the game on its head.

Ndidi then balanced the game in the midfield as his side began to create chances that led to their stunning recovery.

