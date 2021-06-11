Sadio Mane has revealed plans to build another hospital in Senegal on his recent Instagram post

The 29-year-old met with President Macky Sall as an agreement has been made to ensure the project is successful

Mane scored 11 Premier League goals and three Champions League strikes at the just concluded season for Liverpool

Sadio Mane is embarking on another huge project in his homeland in Senegal as he reveals plans to build a hospital Bambali, Instagram.

The Liverpool striker is well known for develop social amenities for the benefit of his people now that the cash is rolling for the current African Footballer of the Year.

The 29-year-old met with Senegalese President Macky Sall and all he asked was for the number one citizen to provide medical staff to render their humanitarian services.

Mane who helped Liverpool to a top four finish in the Premier League and a champions League spot, posted a photo himself and president Sall on his Instagram handle and expressed satisfaction with meeting.

"Very honored by the audience granted to me by the Head of State, His Excellency Macky Sall. A good moment of discussion on football but also on our social projects."

Sadio Mane is working hand in hand with President Sall to build a hospital in Benbali, Senegal. Photo by @sadiomane

The presidency of Senegal also shared the plans to the general public with a post on their social media handle.

"The footballer Sadio Mané was received this afternoon by the President @Macky_Sall. The Liverpool striker has presented the Head of State with an ambitious plan to build a hospital in Bambali and is counting on the state's support for medical personnel."

