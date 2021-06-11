Luis Suarez left Barcelona unceremoniously last summer in spite of his contributions to their successes in the last years

The striker joined the Catalans from Liverpool in 2014 and one year later, he helped them win the UCL title with Messi and Neymar upfront

Barca board declared him surplus to requirement last summer and went ahead to win the La Liga for Atletico in his debut season with them

Spanish defender Jordi Alba has now branded the decision to offload the prolific goalscorer as a 'joke'

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jordi Alba has launched a fresh 'attack' against Barcelona over their decision to allow Luis Suarez to join Atletico Madrid for just €6 million last summer.

The former Liverpool striker shot the Colchoneros to their first Spanish League title since the 2013-14 season last campaign.

His 67th-minute strike against Real Valladolid ensured they beat city rivals Real Madrid to the trophy on the last game day of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In spite of his contributions to the success of the Catalans during his six-year reign at Camp Nou, he was declared surplus to requirement after the appointment of Ronald Koeman.

Former teammates Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba face-off during Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game in the 2020-21 season. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Alba who won played a key role in Barca winning the Champions League in 2015 said selling the striker was a joke considering how much of himself he gave the club during his stay as reported by Goal while the Catalan was speaking with Cadena SER saying:

What Jordi Alba said about Suarez's sale

"It was a joke. He is someone who gave a lot to Barcelona, and they practically gave him away for nothing, above all to a direct rival in Atletico.

"And look, they went on to win the league with him. I didn't like it. Aside from the friendship we have, where are you going to find a striker like him? "It is difficult to find one. Yes, there are some very good players, but what Luis gave us."

The Barcelona star added while aiming a dig at the Catalans' board following the forward's impressive start to his career at Atletico. He said:

Barcelona top star brands club for selling Luis SuarezMain headline must contain 55-110 characters (now: 54)eople up.

Suarez's succeses at Barcelona

Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014 and went ahead to win 13 major titles while also scoring 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 appearances at Camp Nou.

Why everyone wanted to play Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez claims Chelsea's underdog status made everyone wanted to play them in the Champions League.

The Blues however ended up dumping the Spanish League outfit out of the competition 3-0 on aggregate in the first knockout stage.

Thomas Tuchel's men also went ahead to defeat Real Madrid in the latter stage of the competition before emerging victorious over Manchester City late last month.

Source: Legit