Manchester United star Paul Pogba could be leaving the Premier League before the start of next season

The former Juventus star who is currently with the national team claimed that the Red Devils have not offered him new deal

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain where his fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe plays

Paul Pogba has delivered a powerful message on his future at Premier League side Manchester United claiming that the club's chiefs have not had any discussion with him.

The France international who is currently ready for EURO 2020 is one of the best midfielders in the world considering his styles of play and even goal scoring sense.

When Jose Mourinho was in charge of Manchester United, Paul Pogba was linked with a move away from Old Trafford due to the bust ups he had with the now Roma gaffer.

But current Manchester United handler Ole Solskjaer was able to convince Paul Pogba to stay despite his agent wanting him to move to Spanish side Real Madrid.

According to the latest report on UK Mirror and GOAL, Paul Pogba has refused to rule out a move away from Manchester United and has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have one year of my contract left, everyone knows that. There haven't been any concrete offers yet.

"We haven't spoken. I am still at Man Utd, the only thought I have for the future is the Euros. I have a little more experience than before. I really want to focus on the present, and the present is the Euros today.

"All things about the club, when there are competitions like this, I avoid. That's why I have an agent, and he takes care of all that."

