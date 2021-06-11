- Super Falcons of Nigeria were handed their first defeat in eight games as they lost to Jamaica in a four nations tournament in the US

- Deneisha Blackwood who earlier missed a penalty kick, found the back of the net before the hour mark to win it for the Raggae Girlz

- Nigeria will take on United States Women as well as their counterparts from Portugal in a competition billed to hold between June 8 and 17

The Raggae Girlz of Jamaica ended the Super Falcons of Nigeria’s seven-game unbeaten run on Thursday night, June 10, with a 1-0 win over the West Africans, GOAL reports.

Deneisha Blackwood grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half as Jamaica pipped the Falcons in the opening match of the Summer Series that kicked off in Texas on Thursday.

Nigeria began the game on a high note but were poor in the final third as they missed several chances in the first 45 minutes as it remained all-square.

And moments before the hour mark, Jamaica was presented with an opportunity to go ahead, but goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi parried Blackwood's strike from the penalty spot.

But the Super Falcons will eventually pay for their missed chances with Blackwood breaking the deadlock to make up for her missed penalty.

Desperate for an equalizer, coach Randy Waldrum made a number of changes with Ifeoma Onumonu, Nicole Payne and Amarachi Okoronkwo thrown into the fray but they failed to beat the Reggae Girlz' defence.

The Jamaicans were solid in defence with crucial blocks to stop the Super Falcons from grabbing an equaliser.

Nigeria's brightest chance in the second-half came when Vivian Ikechukwu powered in a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area but she was denied by the bar.

The Super Falcons went into the tie without key players including Asisat Oshoala, centre-back Onome Ebi goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie while five players including Halimatu Ayinde, Ngozi Okobi, Osinachi Ohale and Uchenna Kanu withdrew earlier this week.

Nigeria's women national team are currently participating in a four-team invitational tournament in the United States.

The Super Falcons will face the United States Women's National Team as well as their counterparts from Portugal next for the competition billed for Texas holding from June 8 to 17.

