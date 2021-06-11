Yaya Mayweather's biography: who is Floyd Mayweather's daughter?

Yaya Mayweather is the daughter of the former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and fashion star and entrepreneur Melissia Brim. Yaya has also explored a career as a rapper and has released one song titled Oh Okay Remix on YouTube.

Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather's 43rd Birthday Celebration at Sunset Eden on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mayweather's daughter Yaya is known for receiving expensive gifts from her dad, including two Mercedes Benz cars on her 14th birthday. She is also famous for her relationship with rapper NBA YoungBoy since late 2018, with whom she had her son Kentrell Jr. in January 2021. What else is known about Yaya?

Profile summary

Full name: Iyanna Mayweather

Iyanna Mayweather Alias: Money Yaya

Money Yaya Date of birth: May 20, 2000

May 20, 2000 Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Age: 21 (as of 2021)

21 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Career: Rapper

Rapper Height in feet and inches: 5'2

5'2 Height in cm: 158 cm

158 cm Weight in lbs: 110 lbs

110 lbs Weight in kg: 50 kg

50 kg Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden)

NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) Children: 1 son

1 son Mother: Melissia Brim

Melissia Brim Father: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Siblings: Kouran, Zion Shamaree, Jirah, and Devion Cromwell

Yaya Mayweather's biography

Yaya was born on May 20, 2000. As of 2021, Yaya Mayweather's age is 21. She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yaya Mayweather's parents are the famous Floyd Mayweather and Melissia Brim. Floyd is a former professional boxer and currently a boxing promoter. Melissa is an entrepreneur who runs a boutique and salon in Las Vegas.

Being the first daughter of the famed boxer, Floyd Mayweather's daughter has received several expensive gifts from her dad. She got two Mercedes cars for her 14th birthday, and Justin Bieber performed at her birthday party.

For her 16th birthday party, Drake and Future were the performing artists. She also received an expensive 18-carat Canary PRISTINE ring from her dad on her 18th birthday.

Yaya Mayweather's siblings

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya has four half-siblings. She has three siblings born to her dad and her former girlfriend, Josie Harris. The three are Koraun, Zion Shamaree, and Jirah Mayweather. She has a brother named Devion Cromwell from her mother's side, who Floyd also adopted.

L-R Koraun Mayweather, Iyanna Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Zion Mayweather attend a basketball game on October 19, 2017. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yaya grew up with her brother Devion, both raised by their mom. Melissa and Floyd separated a few weeks before Yaya's birth. According to Melissa during an interview with OZY, Floyd was a present father to his daughter, even though they were not together for the first five years of Iyanna's life.

Floyd and Melissa reconnected in 2005 and became very close. They were together until 2012, when they went their separate ways, allegedly due to issues of domestic violence.

Education

Though she has not shared which school she attended, Yaya is well educated and graduated from college at age 18.

Career

Mayweather's daughter has explored a career path of being a musical artist and rapper. She released her first song, Oh Okay Remix, in October 2018 on YouTube. The song attracted mixed reviews, whereby some people praised her while most criticized her music.

Since then, she has teased new music on her socials but has not released anything else yet.

Personal life

Iyanna has been in an on-and-off relationship with NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, allegedly since late 2018. The duo welcomed their son Kentrell Jr. on January 9, 2021.

NBA YoungBoy has a total of seven known children with six different women. Kentrell Jr. is his seventh and youngest child.

Two weeks after the birth of Kentrell Jr., with help from her sister Jirah Mayweather and TikTok, Yaya confirmed that she was back with NBA YoungBoy.

Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party at The Reserve on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested

Yaya was arrested on April 4, 2020, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend and baby mama. She reportedly went to her boyfriend YoungBoy's house and found his ex, Lapattra Jacobs, with him in the house.

Yaya and Lapattra reportedly got into an argument, and they both ended up in YoungBoy's kitchen. Reportedly, Lapattra took a step towards Yaya, which was when Yaya lunged at her with two knives, stabbing her in both arms.

Allegedly, Yaya had told Jacobs to leave the house because she did not like the idea of Jacobs being around her future husband, referring to herself as YoungBoy's fiancé. After being stabbed, Lapattra allegedly lay on the floor, which was where paramedics found her when they arrived.

Lapattra was taken to hospital, and the injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening injuries. However, she required emergency surgery and was hospitalized.

Yaya was arrested at around 1:30 a.m. and was held in Houston's Harris County jail. YoungBoy, who was home when the incident happened, was briefly handcuffed before being released.

Iyanna was charged with aggravated assault but was released on a $30,000 bail, which YoungBoy paid. She was also required to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Jacobs. She is due back in court in August 2021 for her sentence. Speculations are that she may get a fair sentence since this is her first offence.

Yaya Mayweather is the first daughter of the former boxer who later became a boxing promoter, Floyd Mayweather Jr. She is a mother of one son named Kendrell Jr.

READ ALSO: Allegra Mostyn-Owen's biography: who is Boris Johnson’s first wife?

Legit.ng published the biography of Allegra Mostyn-Owen. She is a British/Scottish art teacher and journalist. She is also the daughter of renowned art historian and multimillionaire landowner William Mostyn-Owen. Allegra is best known as Boris Johnson’s first wife. Her ex-husband is a British politician and former journalist.

Allegra met her first husband, Boris Johnson, at Oxford University. The two got married in 1987 and divorced in 1993. Her bio has everything you need to know about her.

Source: Legit.ng