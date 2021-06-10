- Jadon Sancho has been on the radar of English Premier League club Manchester United for more than a year now

- Reports have it that the Red Devils tendered a £67million bid for the winger but Borussia Dortmund have rejected the offer

- The Bundesliga giants reportedly want a minimum of £77.5m for the 21-year-old, and then an additional £4.25m bonus

German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have turned down Manchester United’s £67million bid for winger Jadon Sancho.

It was gathered that the club want nothing less than £77.5million for the 21-year-old, and then an additional £4.25million bonus payment on top.

According to the BBC via Complete Sports, Manchester United are looking to pay the funds spreading it for about five years, but Dortmund want them to complete the payment in four.

And now the Red Devils will go back to the drawing board and then revisit the offer

Recall that Manchester United have been on the trail of the England star for more than a year and they missed a chance to sign him before the start of last season.

Dortmund have a gentleman’s agreement with Sancho that they will allow him to leave the club if someone reaches their valuation before a certain point in the summer, which is likely to coincide with his expected return date from England duty at the European Championship.

Among their major young stars, including Erling Braut Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Sancho is the only one Dortmund are interested in selling this summer.

Also, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided to target Erling Haaland instead of Harry Kane ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kane intimated earlier in the season he wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and will be discussing his future with the club during the off-season.

The development is understood to have put a number of clubs on red alert, with Man United, Chelsea, and Man City emerging as potential suitors.

Metro UK reports that while United would love to have the forward, Spurs value him at around £150m, a figure that would make the England captain a British transfer record.

Ahead of the forthcoming season, Premier League club Liverpool have confirmed the exit of four of their players following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

Konate from German Bundesliga side joined the Reds as their first summer signing as they prepare for the coming League term.

Jurgen Klopp was under serious pressure last season even though the German and his wards ended up finishing third on the final Premier League table.

